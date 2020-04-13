Koovs joins conversation around Covid-19 in campaign

By A Correspondent

Koovs.com has launched its campaign titled #AboveKeyboardDressing and #UnpausewithKOOVS. The campaign targets work from home scenario adopted by most companies while making it fun and exciting.

Notes a communique: “The #AboveKeyboardDressing campaign is all about mixing work and comfort together. Via this campaign, Koovs wants to bring forth the juxtaposition of two completely opposite dressing styles. The latter campaign #UnpausewithKoovs, is about engaging with influencers to find out how are they making the most of their time when quarantined at home. With this campaign, Koovs.com aims to be a platform to spread positivity and also where people showcase their talents.