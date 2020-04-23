Khimji Jewels unveils digital music campaign #DiscoverYourLove

23 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Khimji Jewels has launched a global musical retreat during the ongoing pandemic. Khimji Jewels and Digital Dogs collaborated with musicians from across the world to spread a message of hope and love.

The show has been put together by PressPlay Collective, a Chennai and Los Angeles-based production house.

Talking about the campaign, Nishit Nanda, Director, Khimji Jewels said: “We as a brand have always stood for a lasting promise. A promise to always partner our audiences through thick and thin. In these challenging times, it was obvious that the brand needed to send out a message. An authentic message of optimism and the power of the human will that defeats all adversities eventually. The Covid-19 situation is not just a state or country crisis. It is a global crisis. And we wanted to send out a message to everyone globally that we are in this together. And we will emerge victorious together as well.”

Speaking on coming up with this idea, Ambarish Ray, Co-Founder and CEO, Digital Dogswraps added: “The human spirit is a teflon dog. You can’t kill it easily. And it is exactly this message that we wanted to broadcast to the whole world. The unifying power and healing potential of music is limitless. As a venture, our blood is poured into what we do. And what we do has to be authentic. Bleeding raw, if need be. But 100 per cent authentic. And we are hoping that this music album, this labour of collaborative hope and love called #DiscoverYourLove – that has brought together jewellers, marketers, musicians, tech nerds and social creators, will be able to bring more people from across the world together.”