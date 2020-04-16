Khabri launches new talk show, #VoiceOfBlinds

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Khabri, the audio content platform in regional languages, has launched its celebrity-based talk show. Launched as a part of #VoiceofBlinds initiative by the platform amidst the current situation of lockdown in the Covid-19 pandemic, the show accentuates the need to help the blind population in the current crisis. The talk show, titled “Sachche Nayak”, will be aired every Saturday at 7 pm.

Emphasising the need to raise awareness in the current situation, Pulkit Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Khabri, said: “These are testing times for the nation and require all sections of the society to understand the potential threat of the pandemic and exercise utmost caution. Our new talk show Sachche Nayak will reiterate the need to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this hour of crisis. It will provide useful information about the consequences of the current situation and how life may change for people once the crisis is finally over. In addition, the show will touch upon everyday life related discussions and conclude with a 5 minute interaction with Khabri users.”