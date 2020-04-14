Kellogg’s unveils breakfast recipes for 21 stay-at-home days

13 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Kellogg’s is helping parents table breakfast with a twist, through its all-digital ‘21 Days 21 Recipes’ campaign.

Sharing an insight into the campaign, Sumit Mathur, Director Marketing, Kellogg South Asia said: “Trying times like these present brands with an opportunity to showcase agility by creating authentic solutions for the consumer’s real-life issues. Our team at Kellogg has done exactly that by partnering consumers in their hour of need and responding with the initiative in 72 hours flat. We believe that coupling the brilliance and creativity of Chef Ranveer with the grain-based goodness of Kellogg’s products would make for the perfect daily breakfast innovation. The ‘21 Days 21 Recipes’ initiative is already receiving raving reviews from consumers.”