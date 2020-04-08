Kantar publishes Covid-19 Barometer report

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Kantar has released a new study that understands urban India’s sentiments, behaviours and expectations from brands during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As consumer behaviour shifts dramatically and an anxious India waits it out, the new study provides brand owners the answers to burning questions like:

What are people thinking, their major concerns, fears and expectations

How the current crisis is impacting purchase behaviour

Implications for brands and marketing

In the wake of the pandemic, urban India emerges deeply anxious with a strong need for reassurance and stabilization. Some highlights of the study are:

Urban India sentiments and behaviour

Despite a significantly lower number of cases and death toll compared to many nations, India has a high score on the concern index at 57 per cent

Day-to-day disruption bothers India more (69 per cent) when compared to

Health concerns (48 per cent)

Economic recession (18 per cent)

Financial preparedness of the nation (47 per cent)

Standing at 54 per cent, India supersedes the global average of 34 per cent when it comes to expecting speedy recovery

We are optimistic attitudinally, but behaviours are contrary. Driven by high concerns for scarcity (51 per cent) India is stocking up for worse; mainly essentials

Going by the current scenario, shared mobility is likely to take a hit – the numbers are heavily skewed towards a complete stop on usage of public transport (55 per cent), taxis/ride hailing apps (35 per cent), domestic air travel (58 per cent), domestic railway travel (57 per cent) as opposed to private vehicles (17 per cent)

Expectations of brands

A “New Normal” is gradually forming – If you don’t build desire, we will learn to live with less indicates the Kantar study.

Brands are expected to be a trusted source of accurate information (28 per cent)

Consumers don’t want brands to stop advertising and it must not be exploitative

71 per cent believe coronavirus must not be exploited to promote a brand

Brands must show how they can be helpful in the new everyday life (79 per cent)

Inform about their efforts to face the situation (77 per cent)

Offer a positive perspective (74 per cent)

Kantar’s Covid-19 Barometer India study was conducted among 1100+ sample across 19 cities and 15 states. The respondents are 18+ years men and women and belongs to NCCS A and B. The data collection was done through March 19-22.