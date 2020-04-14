Kalyan Jewellers launches ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’

By A Correspondent

Kalyan Jewellers has announced that it will be supporting the daily wage worker community from the Gems and Jewellery industry as well as the Film industry, in association with Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘We Are One’ initiative that aims to support over 1,00,000 families.

On its part, Kalyan Jewellers will provide 50,000 households with monetary relief during these tough times.

For the ‘kaarigars’ or artisans and the daily wage workers who are part of the gems and jewellery industry, Kalyan Jewellers has launched the ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’ and will be working closely with Jewellery Manufactures Association (Kerala), Coimbatore Jewellers Association and Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (Mumbai). The fund will be used to provide relief material and monetary assistance to the daily wage workers.

Talking about the initiative, TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic. During these testing times, it is important to support the daily wage worker community which has been most affected due to the shutdown. The Goldsmith Relief Fund is a humble initiative that we have put together to try and bring some semblance of financial relief to the artisans working in our industry.”

Kalyan will also be partnering with the ‘We Are One’ Public Service Announcement film. Led by Amitbh Bachchan, stalwarts from the film industry have come together to make this short PSA, that clarifies the importance of staying home and maintaining social distancing to break the chain during COVID-19.

“The film being made is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our industry. This will further strengthen the unity among the citizens of our country to fight COVID-19 and enable India to lead the world out of this pandemic,” added T S Kalyanaraman.