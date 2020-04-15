JK Tyre encourages citizens to #StayHome

15 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

In line with the government’s appeal to maintain social distance to counter the spread of Covid-19, JK Tyre & Industries has introduced a social media campaign #DistanceOKPlease to educate people about the importance of staying at home.

Based on the popular Truck Shayari concept, the campaign appeals to the citizens with witty popular slogans that are often seen on commercial vehicles in India. The campaign has gone live across social media platforms of JK Tyre with a focused outreach through Facebook.

Commenting on the occasion, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said: It is an unprecedented and highly sensitive time for all of us, which demands us to come together online to face this problem. It is crucial for brands to take ownership and leverage existing resources to inform the public and increase visibility and influence at the community level. We are making every attempt to raise consciousness about the precautionary steps to avoid the spread of Covid-19.