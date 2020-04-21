Jeep retains Leo Burnett as its creative agency

21 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

FCA India, manufacturer of the SUV brand Jeep, has retained Leo Burnett as its creative agency after a multi-agency pitch. The agency has been the creative partner on the account for the past four years. The account is handled out of the Mumbai office.

Speaking about the announcement, Rahul Pansare, CMO & Head of PR, FCA India said: “Over the past few years we have had some great work come out in our partnership with Leo Burnett. We are happy to be renewing our creative partnership with them and look forward to a great body of work in the coming years. Jeep is well established as global premium SUV brand and we need a partner who could best optimize our marketing strategy. In the pitch-process team Leo Burnett was best aligned with our vision and came with some very unique and innovative ideas that will help us achieve our goals.”

Added Dheeraj Sinha, MD – India & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, “Jeep has been with us for about four years now and over the past few years, we have created some of the most iconic work. We are glad that this relationship continues to grow from strength to strength. We are confident that our new-age creative approach to solving business problems through data and technology will help weave a strong narrative for the brand which will further strengthen its position in India. We look-forward to a creating some more magic together.”