ITC salutes mothers with #StayStrongMoms campaign

28 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast Mom’s Magic recently hosted a virtual musical concert under the aegis of the #StayStrongMoms campaign to pay tribute to mothers, who are keeping their families cheerful and safe during such challenging times.

Elaborating on the initiative, Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits & Cakes, Foods Business Division, ITC Foods said: “At Sunfeast, we believe everything that a mother does for her family is truly magical. These times are a testimony of her inner strength that keeps the wheels of a household running smoothly. To salute and celebrate the spirit of motherhood and tell them that the world needs their magic more than ever; we have dedicated #StayStrongMoms campaign to all the revered mothers. We are extremely grateful to all the artists for magnanimously being a part of this fulfilling initiative.”