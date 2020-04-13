Today's Top Stories
- Will loyal newspaper readers lose the newspaper habit given the 5+ week lockdown?
- AROI conducts listenership study during lockdown
- Indian Bank appoints Veritas as its PR agency
- OnePlus campaign showcases next generation of smartphone users
- Colors bridges the gap between characters and the audience from home
- Strategir and Hansa Research Group announce partnership in India
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Since the administration has been unable to get the public to maintain social distancing and not venture out, do you think the lockdown will ever end?
- Kalyan Jewellers launches ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’
- Koovs joins conversation around Covid-19 in campaign
- Kellogg’s unveils breakfast recipes for 21 stay-at-home days
- FGII launches digital campaign #CoverTheDistance
