Indian Bank appoints Veritas as its PR agency

13 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Veritas Reputation PR has announced that it has bagged the public relations mandate from Indian Bank. The mandate is for three years and it includes all aspects of corporate reputation management, financial communications and media outreach across India in print, electronic and digital mediums.

Said D Devaraj, General Manager, Corporate Communication, Indian Bank: “With our recent merger, we have emerged as the seventh largest public sector bank in the country and it is important that we fine-tune our communication strategy to achieve our objectives in a challenging market. We are happy to have Veritas Reputation PR on board as our communication partner. I am sure their expertise, domain understanding and national network will help us reach our stakeholders and assist us to communicate our vision to our audiences.”

Added Hemant Batra, Managing Director, Veritas Reputation PR: “Indian Bank is an esteemed public sector bank and we are honoured to receive their PR mandate. Our sector experience, strong team and national media network will enable us provide a holistic platform to the bank for effective and efficient communications.”