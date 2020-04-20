IFN hosts ‘Live Lockdown Cooking Show’

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

India Food Network (IFN) in collaboration with Reliance Fresh successfully concluded the first-ever live virtual cooking reality show, ‘Live Lockdown Cooking Show’. The show was streamed from two kitchens giving the viewers an experience of an actual live cook-along show.

The five-episode series from April 10-14, 2020 saw Chef Amrita interacting live with homemakers, professional culinary experts and even young students over some home-made food recipes, culinary hacks using food leftovers and thrifty cooking methods.

Said Lalatendu Panda, Chief Marketing Officer (Reliance Fresh and Reliance SMART): “This first ever Lockdown Cooking Show was another way to letting consumers know that we are with them every step of the way, helping them make healthy, tasty and quick meals, all of which help them in whatever way possible. This show was also a first for us and the industry where two kitchens were streaming simultaneously and cooking. We hope to continue creating content that excites and inspires our RelianceOne loyalty programme customers.”

Added Rajeshree Naik, founder of IFN: “Food content has clearly been a huge preoccupation both for comfort and practical reasons. Whether it be recipe videos, advice on quarantine cooking, how to stock your pantry or the increased interest in baking and bread, food content has seen an unusual spike in interest. This cooking show we did with Reliance Fresh was one-of-its-kind because it was live, in a way where it was two kitchens cooking together – same time and also with a larger audience participation. With food being both a need and source of distraction, we have been creating content that people will find very useful during times like this.”