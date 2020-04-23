Today's Top Stories
- DAN launches OTT planner tool, Dentsu Marketing Cloud Video+
- Khimji Jewels unveils digital music campaign #DiscoverYourLove
- ICICI Prudential MF unveils investor education ad film
- FCB & Networkbay to offer contactless retail experience for brands
- Shruti Pushkarna: Is Coronavirus also inflicting some life lessons at us?
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Any life lessons from the household chores one does?
- Watcho records viewership gain during lockdown
- Taboola report highlights readership gains made by media firms
- Gipsi study decodes consumer preferences during Covid-19
- Hiver launches digital campaign to encourage social distancing
- Sakshi turns focus on sexual abuse faced by children at home
- Licious launches ‘Ghar Baithe Baat Badal Do’ campaign
Videos