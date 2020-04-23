ICICI Prudential MF unveils investor education ad film

23 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

As a part of its investor education initiative, ICICI MF has launched a new campaign that helps spread the message that one can now invest digitally too.

The film showcases the new normal, be it team meetings via video call, health and fitness lessons online, placing orders for vegetables and groceries through digital platforms and more. All the work on this film has been done indoors and digitally during the lockdown, in accordance with the safety rules prescribed by the Government of India.

Said Abhijit Shah, Head- Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC: “There is a large shift in how we are managing our lives without stepping out in current times, by embracing smarter ways of doing things. Digital has emerged as the new normal and an efficient way forward for most of our activities including managing personal finance. With the help of various tools available through mobile applications and websites, one can easily learn, understand and assess the benefits of a systematic investment plan to fulfill various financial goals. Through this communication, our endeavour is to highlight the benefits of digital investing and SIP as the preferred investment route in volatile market conditions. Hence we believe it is important to start and continue a smart habit like SIP, especially when it can be done conveniently through digital solutions.”