IBF expresses concern on Opposition’s call to boycott government ads on TV

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has expressed its displeasure with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi’s call to the Prime Minister to put an end to all advertisements by various state governments and Public Sector Enterprises for a period of two years.

In a statement, IBF note: “Under such a scenario, we will resist any such move by the government to undercut revenue for government advertising as many of our member channels will lose substantial revenues and will be compelled to shut down resulting in massive job losses. At this critical moment when the nation stands united to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 outbreak, we request all parties to give a thought for the media sector which is known for its neutrality and objectivity. A lot of Government ads relate to social messages concerning health, education, etc. TV still remains the primary mode of disseminating these messages to the citizens of India and stopping these ads is not in public interest.”