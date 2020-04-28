IAA unveils campaign second in Covid Communicator series with Tista Sen

28 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has launched its second in a three-part mini-series of Covid Communicators featuring Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson.

Notes a communique: “Tista, well-known in the industry as a creative leader, is one of the extraordinary people who have created a unique communication (pro bono) under these extraordinary times of lockdown. Known for her positive attitude, she puts forth a message of hope and positivity using the magic of memories about Mumbai. The film has been made by Hansa Events as their contribution to the industry.”