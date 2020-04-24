IAA profiles unique Covid Communicators

24 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is chronicling unique pro bono communication prepared by industry pros during the period of the Covid Lockdown. The videos have been prepared by of Hansa Events as its contribution to the industry.

Said Punit Goenka President IAA India Chapter: “Amidst the challenging times, it is heartening to note the voluntary initiatives taken up by industry leaders to come forward and share their perspectives. The association encourages more and more leaders to come forward and participate in this initiative to share ones knowledge, learnings and thoughts. On behalf of IAA, I would like to thank Bhupal, Tista and Rajeev for their valuable contribution”.

Notes a communique: “The videos are about veteran design specialist Bhupal Ramnathkar who has organised probably the biggest crowd-sourced, design-based communication programme, Tista Sen, senior creative specialist and her positive film about the Memories of Mumbai and the moments of relaxation set to music by well-known creative and music specialist Rajeev Raja.”