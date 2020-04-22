Huma Qureshi powers Conde Nast Traveller tribute to travel & hospitality biz

By A Correspondent

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller India has created a video with a voiceover by actor Huma Qureshi paying tribute to the travel and hospitality industry which despite taking the worst hit due to the Covid-19 outbreak have rallied together to help everyone in their time of need.

Notes a communique: “India’s travel and tourism industry accounts for almost 10 percent of the country’s GDP and eight percent of total employment, so it’s been a particularly rough time for airlines, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and all the millions of people working within them. And yet, in the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen so many of them rise to this universal challenge we are all facing, and going beyond the call of duty which includes Air-India, Spice Jet, Indigo, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, The Park Hotels, The Lalit Group, Marriott Hotels, Accor, Oberoi Hotels, The Leela, Zorawar Kalra, NRAI (The National Restaurant Association of India), Riyaz Amlani, Aditya Ghosh and Make My Trip.”

Said Divia Thani, Editor of Conde Nast Traveller India: “The travel and hospitality industry has come to a complete standstill, and the effects are far-reaching. Despite their being in survival mode, we have seen an absolute outpouring of kindness, generosity and consideration for others from the industry—from airlines, hotels, and restaurants. They’re putting themselves at risk to help those who need it most, including healthcare workers, police, orphanages, senior citizens, and day labourers. This service industry is demonstrating that this is the true heart of Indian hospitality. We truly feel privileged to work as partners to them and wanted to celebrate and showcase their initiatives via this video, which we managed to put together as a team while working from home. It’s just our way of paying tribute to them, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response it’s received from Bollywood stars like Huma Qureshi (who kindly provided the voiceover), Sabyasachi Mukherjee and so many others who love and recognise the true spirit of travel and hospitality.”