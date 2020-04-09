HUL partners UNICEF in fight against Covid-19

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced a collaboration with Unicef to undertake a mass communication campaign and to inform the general public against Covid-19. The campaign brings together the marketing expertise and scale of HUL and the technical knowledge of Unicef to create engaging communication tools that can help people change behaviours and stay safe during this time of the pandemic.

Talking about the campaign, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said: “The need of the hour is simple and effective communication across both urban and rural India to help fight Covid-19 and our partnership with Unicef aims to do just that. Furthermore, we need to come together as a nation and be supportive of each other during this crisis. Our campaign will help address these challenges and at scale. Along with Unicef, we are also committed to working with the government and making essentials like Lifebuoy soaps, hand sanitizers and Domex cleaners available across a wide geography which is the most critical need today.”

Added Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, India Representative, Unicef: “Covid-19 disease has thrown up many challenges and among them is getting the right information to everyone, no matter where they live and whatever their situation, in the shortest time possible. Our partnership with Hindustan Unilever Limited is important as it leverages HUL’s communications strength as well as rural marketing outreach with Unicef’s technical expertise and messaging. We hope that through this effort we are able to bridge the communication gaps by sharing information to contain the spread of the disease.”