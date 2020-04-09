Honor India encourages Indians with ’21 Days of Positivity’

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

 

Mobile phone brand Honor India recently started an initiative on social media to spread positivity amidst the ongoing situation. Titled as ‘21 days of Positivity’, the initiative aims at uplifting the consumers while they are staying at home to fight the current pandemic.

 

Notes a communique: “Believing that staying home and positive are the core ingredients in the recipe for successfully managing such difficult times, the brand encourages everyone to not just preach but also practice the #LockdownWontGetMeDown.”

 

 

