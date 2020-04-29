Hindustan Times salutes India’s bravehearts

29 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindustan Times has unveiled a fresh initiative ‘#HTSalutes’ in collaboration with Dentsu Impact amidst the lockdown period. The campaign’s singular objective is to pay tribute to the heroes who are currently in the line of duty during the nationwide lockdown.

This integrated campaign comprises a film, print and digital media.

Speaking about the campaign, Soumitra Karnik, CCO, Dentsu Impact said: “The idea was to not just recognise the brave efforts of certain professionals, but also to capture the emotional angle of how safe people are feeling at home because of these brave efforts. The film and print ads have been designed to connect with everyone emotionally.”

Added Rajan Bhalla, Group CMO & Chief Business Officer, HT Media: “Hindustan Times always steps forward to serve the nation through credible news via responsible journalism— and this campaign recognises all professionals, groups and communities embodying the same responsible value. HT salutes our real heroes who put the nation first before self and risk their lives in an effort to contain the pandemic. These warriors have taken the lead in boldly stepping forward in the fight for a better tomorrow. We will cover seven core constituents (medics, journalists, police, essential service providers, SMEs providing necessary life-saving equipment, chemists, groceries) under the programme. After all most of us are safe at home because some have chosen to step out.”