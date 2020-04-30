Shemaroo TV too comes with a Hindi GEC

30 Apr,2020

A Correspondent

Shemaroo Entertainment has launched a new Hindi GEC – Shemaroo TV. A free-to-air channel, Shemaroo TV targets Hindi-speaking markets with the tag line ‘Badalte Aaj Ke Liye.’

Commenting on the launch, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said: “We, at Shemaroo Entertainment, are constantly evolving and upscaling with the changing times. The content of Shemaroo is spread across different verticals through which we maintain a healthy relationship with viewers and advertisers equally. While we manage large digital platforms, entering into the broadcasting space will help us with reach and enable us to build a stronger affinity with the audiences. With the launch of our flagship channel, Shemaroo TV, we are excited to strengthen our presence in the industry and deliver our promise of entertaining the Indian audiences.”

Added Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcast Business, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited: “If we see the current TV space and particularly the Free To Air space, there is large consumption of content but with less variety of shows and genres. Shemaroo TV will be enhancing the entertainment needs of the Indian audiences by its vast offerings of iconic shows, alongwith original shows across various genres. We have worked extensively to understand the needs of our consumers and have sharpened our insights based on what will appeal to them. Shemaroo TV will have an extensive reach and we aim to become one of the most popular destinations in the Free To Air General entertainment space.”