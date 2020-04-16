HDFC Bank launches Safety Grid campaign to reiterate social distancing

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

HDFC Bank has launched its #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign to encourage and reinforce #socialdistancing. Using the outer grid of HDFC Bank logo that indicates trust, the bank has created physical markers on the ground to help people maintain the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed social distance while waiting in queue at a shop or an establishment.

Said Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank: “In this hour of need, when the nation is fighting the pandemic, we have decided to put the bank logo, known to millions of Indians, on the ground, for their safety and protection. HDFC Bank and its logo has been synonymous with trust for over 25 years now. We have defied convention, for our belief is that safety of the people and social distancing is very important to fight Covid19. And we are honoured that we are able to use our logo to send a message across to the people. The cause that we are fighting for today is much greater than any marketing rules and norms. And every effort or contribution counts.”

Speaking about the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, MD – India and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia added: “Social distancing is one of the primary ways in which we can keep this deadly disease at bay. But in reality, one does need to step out to buy essentials. The grids are a physical manifestation of the social distancing individuals must maintain in any public setting. It’s a simple but extremely powerful idea a simple solution, albeit a bold one.”