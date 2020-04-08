Harkness Screens joins fight against Covid-19

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Harkness Screens has announced that it would be starting a number of research and development projects into ways that they could support healthcare workers, social care workers and key workers; thereby using their unique skills and broad geographical footprint. With factories in the United States, UK, France, India and China, the effects of the Coronavirus have been felt by all branches of the Harkness tree, notes a communique.

Said Mark Ashcroft, CEO of Harkness Screens: “For us, this pandemic could be felt at the tail end of last year when the onset of it in China meant that our factory remained closed from Chinese New Year to the end of March. As a result, when Covid-19 reached the other regions we operate in, we knew what to expect and were proactive in thinking of new ways to help. Our team across the world have been collaborating to think of products that could help those on the frontline. I have seen images of medical staff at drive through testing centres in the USA and UK wearing aprons that are made from a material no thicker than that of a plastic bag you can get from a grocery store. They blow in the wind easily and expose people putting themselves in danger of contracting the disease. These heavy-duty aprons made out of PVC would sit far stiller and would take much more than a breeze to disrupt them. We truly believe that we can help those on the frontline at the moment and hope that people take us up on our sincere offer to provide assistance in these unprecedented times.”