Gozoop campaign brings positivity with #HumHongeKamyaab

By A Correspondent
On the back of the national lockdown, Gozoop has released a video to showcase a positive spirit that is more than just the sound of a spoon hitting a plate. #HumHongeKamyaab is a song that has represented the country’s hope and determination for generations and continues to do so in these difficult times.
Speaking about this, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, said: “This is a time for all of us to stick together in spirit but stay separate at home. We wanted to communicate this message to as many people across the nation, in a way that they understand and act on it. I am glad that our team, while working from home, put in their efforts and used the power of creativity to launch this video. I am thankful to the NITI Aayog for supporting this idea and helping it reach across India. If this helps save even one life, we will consider our job done. #HumHongeKamyaab.”