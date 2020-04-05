Gozoop campaign brings positivity with #HumHongeKamyaab

03 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

जब अलग रहकर आएंगे साथ, हम होंगे कामयाब! We express our respect for all brave hearts providing critical services in these challenging times.

Stay Home & Stay Safe. #CoronavirusLockdown #HumHongeKamyaab @PMOIndia @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/dgjVgYrkD5 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 24, 2020

On the back of the national lockdown, Gozoop has released a video to showcase a positive spirit that is more than just the sound of a spoon hitting a plate. #HumHongeKamyaab is a song that has represented the country’s hope and determination for generations and continues to do so in these difficult times.

Speaking about this, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, said: “This is a time for all of us to stick together in spirit but stay separate at home. We wanted to communicate this message to as many people across the nation, in a way that they understand and act on it. I am glad that our team, while working from home, put in their efforts and used the power of creativity to launch this video. I am thankful to the NITI Aayog for supporting this idea and helping it reach across India. If this helps save even one life, we will consider our job done. #HumHongeKamyaab.”