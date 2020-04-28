Godrej Group urges people to take measures against malaria

By A Correspondent

On World Malaria Day (April 25), Godrej Group urged people to take precautionary measures against vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. As a trend, malaria and dengue spike up during May running upto August.

Speaking about the need for preventive measures, Sunil Kataria CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said: “Covid-19 has caused high levels of panic. While we do our best to deal with this pandemic, we should not forget the looming threat of malaria and dengue. Indian households primarily depend on mosquito repellents, vapourisers, coils to safeguard themselves. These household insecticides should be included in the items that fall under the essentials category.”

Said Jayant Deshpande, Secretary & Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA), an industry body of household insecticides sector, on how the industry can support the malaria prevention efforts of the government: “As an industry, we are committed in appreciating and supporting the government’s or local bodies initiative in tackling the malaria and COVID-19. Some of the local bodies have commenced work on monsoon and is acting on preventive solutions which may not be foolproof for vector-borne diseases. Listing household insecticides goods such as mosquito repellents, mats, coils, liquid vaporiser as essentials goods like groceries items of everyday use and their availability during COVID-19 through kirana stores, medicals-chemists and e-commerce platforms should help consumers in protection. Needless to say that smooth supply- chain, manufacturing and raw materials from trade partners will help industry in proper delivery of goods on time. Request from HICA in this respect is pending with government for consideration”, commented.