Goafest 2020 and Abby 2020 won’t happen this year

07 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club have announced that both Goafest and Abby Awards 2020 will be deferred for the year. This comes in the face of the prevailing global and national crisis.

Notes a communique: “The Abby Awards saw some of the greatest works being submitted this year and inspite of a muted economic scenario and a global health pandemic the number of entries were at almost at par to that of last year. Such large participation numbers for the Abby awards are a testament to its covetous stature in the industry.”