Gemius Design conceptualises #GetHighAtHome campaign for Woop Trampoline Park

03 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Gemius Design Studio has conceptualised and executed #GetHighAtHome campaign for trampoline park – Woop. Through this campaign, Woop urges its audience to remain healthy and fit during the quarantine period.

Said Saurabh Pacheriwal, Co-founder, Gemius: “Our aim is to make the people relive the exciting and adventurous memories they shared at Woop with their friends and family, even while they are amidst these times. Everyone can participate by simply posting a picture with the hashtag #ILoveWoop and stand to win amazing vouchers, with an added bonus of getting featured on Woop’s official Instagram handle.”

Added Rajat Mahindru, Co-founder of Woop: “It is very easy to miss out on staying healthy and keeping your body moving during this time and we wanted to ensure that everyone maintained their fitness throughout the lockdown. We have a few tricks up our sleeves to get everyone jumping and having fun at home in no time. Staying fit doesn’t have to be tiring and boring. With our campaign, people can stay on their toes and bring out their A-game, with an added incentive of winning free Woop! credits worth ₹500.”