Flipkart launches campaign titled ‘Entertainer No. 1’

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

With an aim to address the need for positive entertainment during this time, Flipkart and Varun Dhawan recently announced the launch of ‘Entertainer No. 1’ – a stay-at-home reality show under the Flipkart Originals umbrella.

To promote the show, the brand has introduced a TV and digital campaign featuring Varun Dhawan, asking the country to participate in this show. Filmed on a smartphone by the actor at his home, the concept and execution of the film drives home the show’s message of innovating when entertaining from home, while practicing social distancing.

Said Vikas Gupta, Head – Customer Marketing and Digital Businesses at Flipkart: “At a time when the nation is spending all their time indoors, we found an interesting opportunity to use entertainment and cheer up India in a special way. Through Entertainer No 1, we are bringing a unique stay-at-home reality show to our audience, that provides budding entertainers a platform to stay connected during this difficult time. What sets this show and its marketing campaign apart, is the way it has been conceptualized and brought to life, entirely from home.”

Added Joy Ghoshal, Co-founder, Marching Ants: “This has truly been a paradigm shift in ad film-making. We always had the notion that work from home was not too productive and here we were creating and bringing to life an entire show along with creating and releasing communication for it, from home. I would like to believe this is unprecedented. And I feel truly exhilarated that we could achieve this task in a never seen, never done before manner. This is history of sorts where we created India’s first digital reality show without stepping out of our homes. Every step of the creation was exciting, challenging and digital in its true sense.”