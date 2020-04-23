FCB & Networkbay to offer contactless retail experience for brands

23 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

FCB India in collaboration with Networkbay announced the launch of ‘Retail: Day 1’ a special initiative to work with brands and retailers to manage, redefine and transform their retail experiences in the post-Covid era.

Through this collaboration, FCB India and Networkbay will work with brands and retailers to quickly adapt to this new scenario. By leveraging digital tools and spatial design innovation, ‘Retail: Day 1’ is aimed at creating enhanced new retail virtual experiences which are engaging and at the same time fulfilling business requirements of conversion and sales for brands.

Speaking on current challenges, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB India said: “This lockdown period will change our world forever. When we emerge on the other side of this crisis, retail experiences will be redefined. Our research shows that shopper behaviour will dramatically change. Even though retail stores may be open, customers who shop there will not engage with the stores as they used to. Retail needs to urgently reinvent itself for the post-Covid world. We’re hoping that our Retail Day 1 initiative, we are able to help our clients rapidly build back their business.”

Added Hozefa Attari, Co-Founder, Networkbay: “Our platform combines the strengths of some of the leading retail design, technology and service brands to develop every retailer’s Store of the Future. Project ‘Retail: Day 1’ will allow us to work closely with FCB, taking advantage of their deep expertise in brand and customer behaviour, to develop radical customer journeys, be it contactless automotive dealerships, virtual stores or even connected packaging and Augmented Reality.”