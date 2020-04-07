Entries for Montreux Switzerland Festival close on April 10

By A Correspondent

So while Cannes Lions 2020 has been put off as has our own Abby and Goafest, the 31st edition of the Montreux Advertising Festival is scheduled this year at Montreux on April 16, 2020. Now Montreux Festival has been a precursor to Cannes for 30 years and one of Europe’s leading Advertising and Media festivals. Judging this year will be entirely done using online voting. And the event will also happen virtually.

Veteran adperson and Director-Percept Ltd Ajay Chandwani is on the jury this year as well, and other than him are the following global stars: Jonathan Fussel, Energy BBDO Chicago; Diana Casadiego, Havas Spain; Gary Du Toit, BBDO NY; Davide Boscacci, Publicis Italy; Izabella Cabral, TBWA/Worldwide; Eduardo Basque, Sao Paulo, Brazil; Luis Silva Dias, FCB International; Olivier Teepe, Cloudfactory, The Netherlands; Marcelo Lourenço, Coming Soon Creativity, Portugal; Istvan Bracsok, White Rabbit, Hungary; Andreia Ribeiro, BBDO Portugal; Sergio Spaccavento, Conversion, Italy; Daniel de Hora, Creative Boutique, Brazil: Fred Aramis, TBWA\Worldwide, New York.