Enormous Brands decodes lockdown trends in study

30 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Enormous Brands has surveyed the changing sentiments, attitudes, and habitual changes in India’s citizens, across top six cities during the unforeseen lockdown.

Commenting on the outcome of the study, Ajay Verma, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands, said: “The young Indian population is behaving very differently from other parts of the globe. The study suggests a high level of optimism even in a situation that has brought the entire world in a lock-down and also showcased that households feels confident about the revival of the Indian economy,” adding: “This study was conducted to help brands understand how the current situation is molding the habits, behavior and attitudes of Indians. We believe this will help us shape client communication and offer strategic counsel in line with the prevailing sentiments of the consuming class.”

Some of the trends include:

Television grows from strength to strength during lockdown

The study suggests TV still shines over OTT. 43 per cent see cable TV as the primary entertainment in the high-income households. 13 per cent across the sample size have re-activated their DTH / cable subscription.

Interestingly, ‘news’ has emerged as the new GEC’s. A staggering 64 per cent of TV viewing time across the TV viewing population is spent on the news channels. 43 per cent believe that news reporting is unbiased and 27 per cent believe that there is a clear indication that few news channels are pro a particular political party.

Newspapers poised for a strong return

Lots of international researches suggest 21 days can break or form a habit. However, this study suggests otherwise when it comes to a daily newspaper. 74 per cent miss their daily newspaper and are waiting for the service to resume.

While 29 per cent have moved to reading newspapers online, only 4 per cent would unsubscribe from the hard copy. Looks like the newspaper is a habit like coffee that has grown on the Indian palette, making it difficult to part with.

India’s older adopt digital

The study shows a sharp increase, as much as, 47 per cent adoption among elders (55-65 years) of e-commerce – ordering milk, grocery and home essentials and paying through wallets / UPI.

The banks have been promoting Internet banking for over a decade, in just the last month the data suggests that first time users have increased by 28 per cent. The maximum shift of 33 per cent is among the age group of 35-50 years age segments – this is the ‘bankers’ delight segment as it is the most profitable customer band.

Covid-19 helps push the ‘Make in India’ agenda

42 per cent believe that there is an active and deliberate attempt by China to spread COVID across the world for economic gains. This has led to a strong anti-China sentiment.

The data suggests that 47 per cent of Indians are willing to pay up to 25 per cent higher for Indian made goods over Chinese made ones. There is a strong sentiment that the world should unite against China to stop using China as the world’s manufacturer, even if it is cost-inefficient.