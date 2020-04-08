Endemol does its bit with ‘Be Cool Don’t Be A Fool’ initiative

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Endemol Shine India in collaboration with more than 20 artists started its campaign ‘Be Cool Don’t Be A Fool’ urging all Indians to stay in during the ongoing lockdown. Throughout the campaign artists will post video messages taken from inside their homes to encourage people to stay at home and not venture out as we all stay inside to fight against the COVID 19 together.

Said Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India: ”This campaign is just a small attempt from our end to raise awareness and encourage people as they stay home doing their bit to help India fight against this pandemic. I also want to thank all the artists that participated in the campaign who have all graciously joined us in this initiative. From all of us at Endemol Shine India ‘Be Cool Don’t Be A Fool’ stay home stay safe!”