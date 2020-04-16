Disney+ Hotstar Premium to air ‘The Simpsons’

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

After the launch of Disney+ Hotstar in India, the platform is now bringing the award-winning series ‘The Simpsons’ to India. Notes a communique: “Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.”