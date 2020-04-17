Today's Top Stories
- 10 Takeaways from BARC India-Nielsen Media TV/Smartphone consumption given Covid-19
- Tata Starbucks unveils the #ReconnectWithStarbucks ad campaign
- Disney announces 100 hours of fresh content for summer
- Bigo partners Ventes Avenues as it kickstarts India journey
- India Influence Report 2020 casts positive outlook post Covid-19
- Flipkart launches campaign titled ‘Entertainer No. 1’
- TBWA launches microsite for marketers
- News18 India launches ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: What’s the first thing you plan to do when the lockdown is lifted
- Ranjona Banerji: Media once again responsible for demonising all Muslims
- Shailesh Kapoor: News Television in Covid-19: FAILED!
Videos