Disney announces 100 hours of fresh content for summer

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Disney Kids Channels in India is bringing in fresh content to entertain kids this summer. The line-up comprises over 100 hours of fresh content introducing kids to new stories in addition to their existing favourites across all the channels, including Disney Channel and Hungama TV.

Said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head – Infotainment, English and Kids, Star India:” “Summer is a fun-time for children and with the lockdown in place, they are especially looking to us to be their constant companion; someone who understands their entertainment needs and is there for them through the day. We have curated special campaigns for Disney Channel and Hungama in line with this thought and notwithstanding the unprecedented situation, bringing them a range of new and differentiated stories and memorable characters.”