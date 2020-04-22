Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Who according to you will come out strongest after Covid-19? As in which type of media organisation?

22 Apr,2020

Looks like we could well publish a book on Covid-19-related Q&A. But this we thought was a pertinent query and so we asked the Wizard with Words for his view. Without further ado, Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 22 edition of Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Who according to you will come out strongest after Covid-19? As in which type of media organisation?

A. Any organisation that can bend fast and can reimagine the unfolding of new normal by industrialising realtime resilience would be ahead of the curve.