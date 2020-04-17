Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: What’s the first thing you plan to do when the lockdown is lifted

17 Apr,2020

It’s still early days for the End of the National Lockdown and we could’ve pushed the question to two Fridays hence, but the answer that’s he given is what we think is a must-read. Without further ado, Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum ka. Read on…

Q. Although we are still a few days away, what’s the first thing you plan to do when the lockdown is lifted.

A. I am praying now for universal safety from Covid-19. When the lockdown is lifted, I presume, ipso facto, that the virus nightmare would be over. Hence the first thing that I would do is to pay obeisance to the almighty for saving the human race and for ending the sufferings of the dispossessed.