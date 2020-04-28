Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: We are on Day 35 of the National Lockdown. Do you think people in some of our metros will lose the habit of reading the newspaper in physical form?

Now we knew we were putting him in a spot with this question, but it’s a valid question,you will agree. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

Q. According to yogic technology, it takes 40 days to change a habit. Another theory says that it takes 66 days before a new behaviour becomes automatic. We are on Day 35 of the National Lockdown. Do you think people – at least in some of our metros – will lose the habit of reading the newspaper in physical form?

A. I am sure you would accuse me of skirting direct answers to some of your questions. Actually it’s a human frailty that people expect an answer to be converged with their mindset. Hence your various postulations about various schools of thought of metamorphosis of habits is deductive perhaps from randomised controlled experiment. But human behaviour can’t be reduced to a single pattern. In that case, one misses the tapestry of diversity of human behaviour. Besides, society consists of multiple social and demographic segments where there is no cohort-neutral response. Having said that, I agree that there would be a probability of different response to newspaper consumption specially amongst the younger generation ( aspiration-wise, and not by age cohorts) and if it happens, that might compel the newspaper organisations to reimagine their business model to be in sync with the unfolding demand pattern post Covid-19.