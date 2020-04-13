Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Since the administration has been unable to get the public to maintain social distancing and not venture out, do you think the lockdown will ever end?

It’s Day 20 of the National Lockdown and depending on which part of the country you are in, yet another 17-day Lockdown is what we need to endure. We are sure this is a question which a whole lot of people are asking. So we asked Bhaskarda for his expert view. Presenting Das ka Dum ka with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. This isn’t an A&M question, but given that the lockdown has a huge impact on adspends and hence the media economy, it’s important to ask: Since the administration has been unable to get the public to maintain social distancing and not venture out, do you think the lockdown will ever end?

A. I strongly believe that everything has a shelf life. So Carona nightmare would also end. The question is WHEN? It’s not an astrological prediction. It’s certainly predicated on some behavioural norms that society and polity have to follow. But I think it can slow its spread. And till a vaccine comes, complete eradication would be a challenge. Epidemiologists say a vaccine needs 12/18 months to be invented. Now that time has to be taken into reckoning at least and till that time we need to be extra vigilant at an individual and societal level. Coming to the A&M industry, I would say, why this industry would be deeply affected by impact. When debate happens about life and livelihood, all of us know who who will be the winner in the near-term or what will be prioritised. Let’s pray for the speedy recovery of everything under the sun. Let the earth heal.