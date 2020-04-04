Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Should people proactively ask for a pay cut in order to ensure the financial health of their organisation?

02 Apr,2020

Yesterday, we heard of a leading newspaper group mailing all employees informing them of a salary cut. In the light of that and even otherwise, we asked our Wizard with Words this question. Presenting Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das on the second day of the new fiscal. Read on…

Q. Should people proactively ask for a pay cut in order to ensure the financial health of their organisation?

A. though your question sounds logical but there can’t be one answer fits all. It’s a fact the corporate survival is the first priority. If corporation faces challenge , employees would be open to remain united in crisis. But it presupposes that corporation has the tradition of making employees part of a shared destiny. It can’t be evoked suddenly. Secondly, volition or trusted fiat couldn’t be uniform across levels and designations. That’s unfair. So higher the compensation, higher should be the deduction. Thirdly such a decision must be preceded by transparent communication stating the importance of the decision in the context of organizational urgency. Human beings are generally good. They understand provided organisations understand them.