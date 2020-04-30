Today's Top Stories
- Brand Engagement in the Lockdown
- Siddhartha Mukherjee: Covid-19 disruption offers Opportunities for CXO-CCO Love Affair!
- Lowe Lintas & Mogaé gather support for Punjab cops
- Asian Paints rekindles love for homes in second digi film
- ‘Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka’ premieres on Pogo
- Shemaroo TV too comes with a Hindi GEC
- Avian WE pledges support in battle against coronavirus
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: It’s Labour Day tomorrow. Also Maharashtra & Gujarat Day. But it appears that workers will be crying out May Day across the world
- Enormous Brands decodes lockdown trends in study
- ICCPL to hire PR execs losing jobs due to Covid-19
- Titan’s new campaign reinstills hope and positivity
