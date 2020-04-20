Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Is it fair to sack or effect pay-cuts of people who don’t have any work given the lockdown and possible after-effects?

20 Apr,2020

It’s been out in the open for a few big folks in the business but the fact is that even the smaller players are using the knife. We asked this question to Dr Bhaskar Das as part of the Das Ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Is it fair to sack people who don’t have any work given the lockdown and possible after-effects? If not sack, is it right to even ask them to go on leave without pay or more than a 60% pay cut?

A. From a moral and morale point of view, I can empathise with your question. The psycho-eco repercussions can rupture the emotional state of any individual, post separation from an organisation. I can’t go into the propriety of micro-decisions of various organisations as the imponderables and imperatives of every organisation are unique. Without any data point on the subject, it would be irresponsible on my part to mix rational and moral issues in business process continuity.