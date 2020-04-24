Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: If you got the opportunity to ask a question to the Almighty on why s/he has inflicted Covid-19 on us, what would it be?

24 Apr,2020

Bhaskar DasStupid question. Great answer. Without further ado, Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 24 edition of Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

 

Q. If you got the opportunity to ask a question to the Almighty on why s/he has inflicted Covid-19 on us, what would it be?

 

A. How God is answerable for  something which  was not created by the Almighty? Human greed and stupidity have asked for it. So instead of questioning the Almighty,  I would pray for mercy and plead that I don’t need to be protected but give us courage not to be scared by the adversity.

 

 

