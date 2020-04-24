Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: If you got the opportunity to ask a question to the Almighty on why s/he has inflicted Covid-19 on us, what would it be?

24 Apr,2020

Stupid question. Great answer. Without further ado, Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 24 edition of Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If you got the opportunity to ask a question to the Almighty on why s/he has inflicted Covid-19 on us, what would it be?

A. How God is answerable for something which was not created by the Almighty? Human greed and stupidity have asked for it. So instead of questioning the Almighty, I would pray for mercy and plead that I don’t need to be protected but give us courage not to be scared by the adversity.