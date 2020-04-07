Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: If the future doesn’t look too bright for the news media, should a new entrant to journalism school back out and do something else?

Hmmm. Now that’s a question which a whole lot of people are asking. And with reason. So we asked Bhaskarda for his expert view. Presenting Das ka Dum ka with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. A friend’s son has got into a journalism course, but she’s worried that the future doesn’t look too bright for the news media. She asked me, whether she should back out and instead him to do something else? While I have told her that things won’t be that bad in the immediate future at least, what is your expert view?

A. Whether it’s journalism or any other profession, worry is no preparation. Every profession has some relevance or a taker, albeit in different variants, in sync with technological acceleration, consumer behavioural shift and availablity of inter-category choices and finally trade-off amongst various shifts. The same is true of journalism. As a journalist yourself, you must be aware that the future of journalism is bright enough. Imagine a world where there is no one to help consumer navigate through the surfeit of content, including fake ones, and who can help making sense of what’s happening around them. The learnings, of course, have to be both device-specific and device-neutral simultaneously, purpose-driven, utilitarian and individual/corporate responsibility-driven. While an appreciation of the economics of any business have to be internalised, but one should be able to differentiate between ‘sold in’ and ‘sold out’. So ask him to go ahead and chase his rainbow, be it journalism or otherwise. Positive contribution has always a future.