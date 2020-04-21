Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: If in a debate one questions the actions of the owner/CEO, would it be right to be labelled a villain?

21 Apr,2020

These are tough times. And questions are being asked to the boss(es) about the way forward. And there are differences of opinion as sparks fly. It’s with this as a backdrop that we asked today’s question. So without further ado, Dr Bhaskar Das in Das Ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If in a debate in an organisation one questions the actions of the owner/CEO, would it be right to be labelled a villain?

A. The answer to any speculative question tantamounts to either gossipy or pseudo-moralistic. The speculative scenario can’t be ascribed to an organisation in general. At best it can be an individual leadership style. It is also dependent on the behaviour of the subordinate on a relevant situation. One can’t ignore cause-effect behavioural outbursts. Hence, one can’t generalise. Having said that, I shall hasten to add that silence in an organisation can be self-defeating, specially with the rising expectations of an egalitarian workplace environment amongst the Generation Z. As they say, people don’t leave organisations, they leave a boss and a culture.