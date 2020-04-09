Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Given pay cuts and pink slips in news media, your sentiments on the revenue potential in future?

09 Apr,2020

Q. Some news media groups have announced pay cut and some have even let go of a few professionals. Your sentiments on the revenue potential in future?

A. These are usual fallouts, worldwide, for any business and not peculiar to news media groups. In challenging times, any business come under stress and hence cost optimisation/ wastage reduction is a standard operating procedure. Rightsizing of staff is one of them. When one can’t resist the inevitable, we can only choose how we play. Easier said than done as we get used to a ‘normal’ and forget to practise dry run of eventualities.

Yes, revenue potential would be under pressure as consumers have downsized their spend and are focusing on what is needed than what is wanted. Every organisation, including media, has to revisit their hitherto business assumptions and iterate multiple business models, at an organisational level, to stay afloat. So developing resilience and agility to bend would be a minimum requisite to survival. Darwin is back and how.