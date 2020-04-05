Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Do you think it’s wise for products like, say, chocolates to be advertising on television in this environment… since one can’t go out and buy them with ease?

Q. Given that advertising is supposed to lead to impulse buying other than create branding of course, do you think it’s wise for products like, say, chocolates to be advertising on television in this environment… since one can’t go out and buy them with ease?

A. One point is crystal clear now: Coronavirus has killed the celebration economy for the time being. Social and esteem needs have taken a back seat now and consequently expenditure related to it! Today’s big priority items are need-related. Want- or aspiration-related expenditure are relegated to the background. Even those who can afford aspirational spending would not do so out of a feeling of guilt or responsibility towards the dispossessed. We need to consume less so that no one goes hungry (though it rampantly happens). It’s time to open hearts now. When a pandemic doesn’t discriminate amongst social strata, only collective efforts can heal the humanity.