Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Digital may be gaining much ground, but it still doesn’t generate enough revenues. How can individual B2C media entities make sizeable revenues as they do with their print avatars?

29 Apr,2020

It’s a fact. Digital doesn’t make advertising revenues as much as print does. We asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question in today’s edition of Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

Q. Digital may be gaining much ground, but it still doesn’t generate enough revenues, and even if it does, bulk of the monies go to Facebook and Google. How do you think can individual B2C media entities make sizeable revenues as they do with their print avatars?

A. That digital is becoming mainstream is a given reality. So whether one makes money or not, one had better adopt the new reality. Now coming to making money, I would say one can’t make an outcome an objective. One has to work towards working on multiple business models where content stickiness and distribution diversity helps monetisation at the cross-section of content, technology and advertising. The more dependence is reduced on only one source of monetisation, one minimises the risk of revenue turbulence. One definitive prediction I can hazard is that days of print making sizeable revenue from advertising is over due to inter-category migration of attention and cash. Besides, arrival of investment efficient and precision targeting alternatives/ substitutes have queered the pitch for achieving stratospheric level of revenue.