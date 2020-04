Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Did you light a diya or candle last evening? Or flashed your mobile phone? And why?

06 Apr,2020

Unfair question to ask. But when you ask a trick one to Bhaskarda, you should expect an answer like what he’s given. Without further ado, the April 6, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum ka with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. So did you light a diya or candle last evening? Or flashed your mobile phone? And why?

A. In life, all choices needn’t be evaluated by rational logic. At least it’s true for me. I surrender very often to collective/ crowd wisdom and to the flows of life, where application of a rational mind misses the fun of sublimation to an alternative emotion.