Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Any life lessons from the household chores one does?

23 Apr,2020

Ha ha. Now if you think we are stretching it a bit, well, yes, we could be. But, then, having spent some top quality time with various chores over the last month (yes, it’s Day 30 of the National Lockdown), we think there are some life lessons out there. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the April 23 edition of Das Ka Dum.. Read on…

Q. Any life lessons from the household chores one does. For instance, in doing the dishes, clearly the lesson is that wash them as soon as you’ve eaten..

A. Self-reliance, collaborative mindset and compassionate fellow feeling would always be relevant at home or outside. An attitude of gratitude would be a very relevant topping on these qualities.