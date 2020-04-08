Dangal TV to air ad-free episodes of ‘Chandragupt Maurya’

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindi GEC Dangal TV is set to air ad-free episodes of its historical drama ‘Chandragupt Maurya.’ The channel will air the historical drama for a duration of one hour today Monday to Friday from 10-11pm.

Said a company spokesperson: “The Covid-19 outbreak has caused tremendous disruption across the nation. Even during such unprecedented times, we believe in ensuring that our viewers are being entertained while being socially responsible. With the onus resting upon us, we at Dangal TV has brought to its viewers content that is culturally rooted with meaningful storylines. With an aim to encourage our viewers to stay strong in such times, we at Dangal TV, intend to motivate our audiences across the country to stay calm and enjoy responsibly by staying home whilst catching up on uninterrupted entertainment. As a media company, we understand the situation and hence will continue to boost the entertainment quotient.”