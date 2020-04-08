Comedy Central unveils its #HappyPlace special programming

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Comedy Central has curated ‘Quaran-binge’ which will air a marathon lineup of popular shows such as shows Two and Half Men, Mom, Superstore, Mike & Molly and Impractical Jokers, all the way till April 14th.

Commenting on the incredible line up, Hashim D’souza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18 said: “Recording its highest ever rating and claiming a market share of 77 per cent, Viacom18’s English Cluster has positioned itself as the viewers primary destination to curb away boredom this quarantine. The channels continue to be at full throttle airing the most enjoyed shows around the globe for the Indian audience. Continuing this stride, Comedy Central India is gearing up to bring more of such shows that promise high acclaim. With the current situation of quarantine, we wanted to ensure uninterrupted entertainment for our audience with multiple marathons with ‘Quaran-binge’. With a broad array of shows that both inspire and entertain, there is something for everyone to watch.”